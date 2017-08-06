Cubs bring out ‘Easy Rider’ costumes for trip to San Francisco

CHICAGO – After losing 9-4 to the Nationals on Sunday, the Chicago Cubs dressed up like bikers for their “Easy Rider” themed trip to San Francisco, Cali.

The team pulled on their leather vests and bandanas before heading out for the six-game road trip.

Here I am, on the road again. pic.twitter.com/4LVTcczSJO — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 6, 2017

Anthony Rizzo was asked if the team could still have fun after the loss.

“My dog didn’t just die, man,” Rizzo said. “We lost one game. We’re going to have fun. We’re going to go four hours to California. We’re going to be all right.”

The Cubs take on the Giants Monday night.