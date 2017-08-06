× Chicago to sue Trump Justice Dept. over funding threat, mayor says

CHICAGO – Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the city is filing a federal lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s Justice Department claiming it’s illegal for the government to withhold public safety grant money from sanctuary cities.

The mayor is taking a stand against the president’s immigration policies, specifically the requirement that ties federal funding to cooperation with immigration enforcement.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced last week that federal grants for local police would now be tied to compliance in three areas:

The city must give ICE access to police facilities

The city must provide ICE with 48 hours’ notice of release

The city must share immigration information with ICE

City officials said complying with the new requirements, to get federal money, would violate Chicago’s “Welcoming City” ordinance — a law which prohibits the CPD from giving federal officials access to people in custody, bans ICE agents from police facilities for interrogations and bars cops from sharing immigration status information.

“We are filing this lawsuit in response to the unlawful and unconstitutional conditions that the Department of Justice has recently announced, under the fiscal year 2017 Byrne Justice Assistance Grants,” Ed Siskel, Chicago Corporation Counsel, said.

The Byrne Justice Assistance Grants would give Chicago $3.2 million dollars.

The city will head to federal court Monday to argue that the Attorney General’s actions imposing the new conditions are unlawful.

“Chicago will not be blackmailed into changing our values, and we are and will remain a welcoming city,” Emanuel said in a press release.