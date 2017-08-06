7-Day Forecast: Sunshine and summer temperatures return
-
Heat returns to Chicago
-
June’s opening weekend to turn warm and humid
-
Brief cooling before heat returns next week
-
Tropical air to stay out of area much of week
-
Active storms return for first half of weekend
-
-
City shivers through a rainy, March-like Friday
-
First full weekend of summer to feel more like fall
-
Dry weather forecast to extend into next week
-
City to dry out after Sunday storm threat
-
Warmth to return after lake-enhanced cool-down
-
-
Summer weather due to return in coming days
-
7-Day Forecast: Plenty of sunshine, chance of storms at week’s end
-
Weather: Sunday and 7-day forecast