14-year-old shot and killed in Pilsen

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old was shot and killed in the Pilsen neighborhood early this morning.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Damien Santoyo, who was a student at Horizon Science Academy. He lived in the Ashburn neighborhood and was in Pilsen visiting a friend overnight.

Witnesses say he and two other teens were sitting on a front porch of a home around 2:30 a.m. when a car pulled up, someone inside started yelling gang phrases, and then opened fire. Santoyo was shot in the head.

Chicago Police have not said if he was the intended target. There's currently no one in custody.