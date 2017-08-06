14-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Pilsen early Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed as he sat on a friend's porch on the 1700 block of S. Newberry in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to police.

In a statement, police said the victim was sitting on a front porch in the Pilsen neighborhood around 2:30 a.m. Sunday with two other juveniles when a passing vehicle yelled gang slogans and fired shots, striking him in the head.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Damien Santoyo of the Ashburn neighborhood on the South Side. Community activist Andrew Holmes said Santoyo was a student at Horizon Science Academy, and his mother didn’t realize her son had left home until she received a call from a friend that he had been shot and killed.

The cries of the family could be heard as police guarded the scene with semi- automatic rifles behind crime tape early Sunday morning. A woman could be heard repeatedly yelling, “that’s my baby!”

Police have not stated if Santoyo was the intended target—and no one is in custody for this shooting.