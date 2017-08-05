Tropical air to stay out of area much of week

Northwesterly flow aloft will help keep temperatures and humidity levels comfortable for the next several days. Readings are expected to peak in the upper 70s and low 80s through Friday, slightly lower than the normal high of 83 degrees. Daytime heating will be limited through Monday, not only by buckled jet stream winds, but by cloud cover. Low pressure passing south of the area will keep skies mostly cloudy both Sunday and Monday. High pressure is to build across the Midwest by Tuesday, bringing clearing skies. The return of sunshine will help temperatures rise to more seasonable levels. A lack of southerly flow suggests our air will be low in moisture content. Dew points are forecast to stay in the 50s much of the week. Muggier air may arrive toward next weekend as a weather system approaches.