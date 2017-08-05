× Police searching for car used in Willie Cooper shooting

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help in finding a car they suspect was used in a fatal shooting of a community activist.

Last month, 58-year-old William “Willie” Cooper was walking in the 100 block of West 95th Street when a dark car pulled up. Two men got out and opened fire on Cooper with a semi-automatic rifle. He was shot in the face and torso and died at the scene.

Police are searching for a black four-door Audi with tinted windows.

Police said the offenders are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Area South Detectives at 312-747-8271.