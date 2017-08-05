× Moscow Mules served in copper mugs could be poisonous

CHICAGO — A popular cocktail could be ripe for food poisoning.

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division is warning people about Moscow Mules.

The mix of vodka, ginger beer and lime juice is often served in a copper mug–and that’s the problem.

If a drink has a pH level lower than six, the copper can leak into the drink and enough copper can be poisonous.

The agency said Moscow Mules fall below that threshold, making the drink potentially poisonous.

Experts say if the copper mug has a stainless steel liner inside, there is no risk.