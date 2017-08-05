Man fatally shot in Gary restaurant, police search for suspects

GARY, Ind. – A man was shot and killed in a restaurant early Saturday morning and now police are searching for two people in connection to the shooting.

A man was found dead at a restaurant on the 5400 block of West 25th Avenue around 12:07 a.m. in Gary, Ind.

Police released photos of the suspects, a man and a woman, who they said were last seen in a black SUV traveling west on I-80/94.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kristopher Adams of the Lake County/Gary Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or call the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.