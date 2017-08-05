Earth’s ocean temperatures tell us much about our climate
-
What would weather patterns be like without the Great Lakes?
-
Nature pulling the plug on nearly a week of cool, wet weather here; warmth in the West headed this way; temperature rebound to bring a string of 70s for the Memorial Day Holiday
-
What do Chicago weather records show for the earliest and latest occurrences of 90-degrees days?
-
Understanding dew points and the relative humidity
-
Memorial Day weather provides a smorgasbord for your BBQ
-
-
Severe weather threatens what’s been third warmest June
-
Atmosphere primed for severe weather outbreak Saturday
-
Summer weather arrives on cue with the calendar
-
Return of tropical air to bring stormy weather last half of week
-
Atmosphere primed for a second day of severe weather
-
-
Mid-week storms to follow pleasant holiday weather
-
Atmosphere primed for severe weather/flooding downpours
-
Quiet weather to let flood waters recede next few days