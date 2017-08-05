Amber Alert issued for 4 missing Indiana kids, believed to be in danger

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The West Lafayette Police Department is investigating the abduction of four children from West Lafayette, IN.

Azzura Ballard is a 7 year old black female, 4 feet tall, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Akira Ballard is a 3 year old black female, 3 feet tall, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Ahleiryah Ballard is a 1 year old black female.

Anthony Ballard Jr. is an 8 year old black male, 4 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

The children were last seen August 3, 2017 in West Lafayette, IN and are believed to be in extreme danger.

West Lafayette Police Department believes the children were likely abducted by their mother, Victoria Dominique Whorton a 27-year-old black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect vehicle is unknown at this time.

If you have any information on these children, contact West Lafayette Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.