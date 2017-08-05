6th annual EdgeFest to have first ever pet parade full of adorable neighborhood pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The 6th annual Edgewater EdgeFest is offering something new this year and it has people excited.

The Edgefest will be celebrating everyone's favorite family members with a pet parade. The pet parade, along with pet contests, aim to encourage the whole family to get involved in the Edgewater festivities.

Participaints in the pet parade are encouraged to show off their pets by entering them in one of four categories: best costume, best trick, smallest or biggest pet and a owner and pet look-alike contest.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday from the South Stage at Ardmore and Broadway. There is a $10 registration fee for each pet.

You can register in advance at www.Edgewater.org/programs-and-evens/edgefest/

$5 of each $10 registration fee will go to Care for Real's Pet Pantry.