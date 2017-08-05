× $5 million bond set for man charged with killing wife, teen in Crystal Lake

CHICAGO — Bond was set at $5 million Saturday for Ryan C. Yarber, 31, who is charged with murdering his wife and her 15-year-old sister.

Yarber is charged with four counts of first-degree murder after police discovered the bodies of his wife and the teen Thursday night in their family home in Crystal Lake.

Prosecutors with the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office said they sought the high bond.

Police went to the home in the 100 block of Marian Parkway shortly after 8 p.m. after receiving a call about a woman with a knife. While on the way there, they received information that there was also a man in the home armed with a gun.

When they arrived, they found the girl and 31-year-old Allania Yarber inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Three children were also inside the home at the time. One of Yarber’s sons had a playmate over. The children say they heard fighting, screaming and gunshots and hid under the bed before police came to rescue them.

Yarber was taken into custody soon after. The gun was recovered at the home.

According to McHenry County property records Yarber owned the home with Allania and the couple lived there with their two young children.

Neighbors say Yarber came to Illinois from Oregon last year and he works as a security guard.

Yarber is being held at McHenry County Jail.