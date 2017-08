× 4-year-old boy fatally shot in Northwest Indiana

WHEATFIELD, Ind. – A young boy was shot and killed in Indiana on Saturday, police said.

Eric Cole, 4, was shot in the 7700 block of East 120th Avenue in Crown Point, Ind., around 12 p.m., according to the Lake County Coroner’s press release.

He was pronounced dead at Franciscan Health.

No further information was available. Check back for details.