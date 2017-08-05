× 14-year-old boy shot, killed in Posen, police search for suspect

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Posen neighborhood late Friday night.

The Posen fire department responded to a call of a person possibly shot. Paramedics at the scene attempted to revive the victim.

The victim, identified as Alex Saldana of the 14600 block of South Division in Posen, was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn at around 11:52 p.m., said Posen police. The cause of death is not yet confirmed.

An alert went out for a man wanted for homicide. Police said they believe they know who the suspect is.

The suspect fled in a white GMC pickup truck and was last seen driving westbound on 145th street.

If you have any information on in relation to this suspect or the crime, please contact police or leave a tip here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.