1 dead, 4 injured after stolen car crashes into bus in Dolton

DOLTON — One teen is dead and four individuals are injured following a fatal crash in Dolton, Friday night.

Police were notified of a crash at Sibley Boulevard and Wentworth Avenue around 10:27 p.m.

When Dolton police arrived at the scene, they were informed that the vehicle that caused the crash was fleeing from an attempted traffic stop from somewhere near 6th avenue in Phoenix, Ill. According to police, the vehicle, identified as a 2005 Chevrolet Aveo, was reported stolen out of Indiana.

It is not yet clear if the pursuit of the Chevrolet continued up to the crash or if the pursuit had ended some time before the incident. Dolton police are continuing to investigate this detail.

The Chevrolet was traveling east on Sibley when it lost control and crossed into the westbound lane and crashed into a Pace bus at Wentworth.

There were four teenagers in the Chevrolet . The driver was a 15-year-old male. He was transported to Ingalls Hospital and released a short time later. He is currently in custody at the Dolton Police Station.

A 15-year-old male in the front passenger seat was transported to Ingalls Hospital but was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m. Cause of death has yet to be determined.

The two passengers in the backseat are brothers. One is another 15-year-old and he was transported to Christ Hospital and is reportedly in serious condition. The other is an 18-year-old and he was transported to Ingalls Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the 18-year-old initially ran from the scene following the crash, but was soon found by officers.

The 59-year-old Pace bus driver was transported to Ingalls Hospital and is also in serious condition.

There were no other passengers aboard the bus.

Illinois State Police are assisting Dolton police in the ongoing investigation.