WATCH: Chris Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter performs moving tribute to father with OneRepublic

NEW YORK — Chris Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter, Toni Cornell and OneRepublic came together Friday to pay a moving tribune to the late Cornell and his close friend, Chester Bennington, on Good Morning America.

The Soundgarden frontman died in May at the age of 52. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging. Bennington, the lead vocalist of Linkin Park, died two months later on what would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday. His death was also ruled a suicide by hanging.

Linkin Park was scheduled to perform at GMA but had to cancel their appearance following Bennington’s death.

OneRepublic stepped in for them. The band’s frontman, Ryan Tedder, and Toni performed a rendition of Leonard Cohen’s

“Hallelujah.”

WATCH: Chris Cornell's daughter Toni Cornell sings 'Hallelujah' with @RyanTedder in honor of her father and Chester Bennington. pic.twitter.com/1j9z9Cj1uq — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 4, 2017

“Chester sang this at Chris’ funeral and this is arguably one of the best songs written in the last 50 years,” said Tedder, adding that it’s a special song for both him and Toni.

“It’s an honor to perform this for my dad and Chester,” said Toni.

Toni and OneRepublic gave a beautiful performance that moved the crowd to tears.

To find out how to get help for you or a loved one fighting against mental illness please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.