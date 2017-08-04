Report: Dolphins reaching out to Jay Cutler about potential deal

MIAMI – Bears fans may not have seen the last of Jay Cutler after all.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins are talking to Cutler about a possible reunion with former Bears offensive coordinator and current Miami head coach Adam Gase.

#Dolphins & QB Jay Cutler's reps have had discussions about a potential deal, sources say. Nothing has been agreed upon. He's the top choice — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2017

Hearing Cutler deal is close. #Dolphins — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 4, 2017

The news comes a day after the Dolphins franchise quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, went down with a potential season-ending knee injury.

Cutler is scheduled to join the FOX broadcast booth this fall alongside Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis.

However, Cutler is only 34 and had one of his best seasons under Gase’s tutelage two years ago, when he threw for well over 3,000 yards, 21 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions.

Jay Cutler wants to play and would really like to play for Adam Gase again https://t.co/irfPosdhYY pic.twitter.com/DyXVAGKXbf — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 4, 2017

Matt Moore currently sits atop the Dolphins depth chart. Colin Kaepernick’s name has also come up as Miami tries to fill Tannehill’s shoes.