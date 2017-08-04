Report: Dolphins reaching out to Jay Cutler about potential deal

MIAMI – Bears fans may not have seen the last of Jay Cutler after all.
According to multiple reports, the Dolphins are talking to Cutler about a possible reunion with former Bears offensive coordinator and current Miami head coach Adam Gase.
The news comes a day after the Dolphins franchise quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, went down with a potential season-ending knee injury.
Cutler is scheduled to join the FOX broadcast booth this fall alongside Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis.
However, Cutler is only 34 and had one of his best seasons under Gase’s tutelage two years ago, when he threw for well over 3,000 yards, 21 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions.
Matt Moore currently sits atop the Dolphins depth chart. Colin Kaepernick’s name has also come up as Miami tries to fill Tannehill’s shoes.