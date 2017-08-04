Political analyst Paul Lisnek talks Robert Mueller and the ongoing Russia investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a new Grand Jury in the ongoing Russia investigation. Political analyst Paul Lisnek joined the WGN Morning Show to discuss the new developments.

The impanelment of a new grand jury means that he can subpoena documents, put witnesses under oath, and seek indictments if necessary.

Mueller's team is also reportedly looking at President Trump's possible financial ties to Russia—not connected to the 2016 election hack.

Also, a second bipartisan bill was introduced in the senate that would "protect" the investigation, making it harder for President Trump to fire Mueller.