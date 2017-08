Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are investigating a brawl that broke out during a little league game.

It happened on Monday night outside the Canaryville ballpark on the city's South Side.

Witnesses say about a dozen people were involved.

One even picked up a bat, another sprayed mace.

It apparently all began with name calling at a game last week.

The people involved in the fight have reportedly been banned from the ballpark.

But so far, no one has been arrested.