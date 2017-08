NU professor wanted in Chicago man’s murder arrested in California

CHICAGO — A Northwestern University professor suspected in the stabbing death of a Chicago man has been arrested in California, police said.

CPD confirms Northwestern professor and Oxford employee wanted in fatal stabbing now in custody in Oakland, CA @WGNNews — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) August 5, 2017

Wyndham Lathem was being sought in the bizarre slaying of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, 26, whose body was found stabbed several times inside Lathem’s Chicago apartment on July 27. First-degree murder warrants have been issued for Lathem, 42, and Andrew Warren, a 56-year-old University of Oxford employee in England.

Warren has also been arrested.

BREAKING: CPD has gotten word that Prof. Wyndham Lathem and Andrew Warren are both in police custody in Oakland, CA via @USMarshalsGov pic.twitter.com/BrXufzsaUA — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 5, 2017

In a statement issued late Friday night, CPD said

Wyndham Lathem and Andrew Warren have both been arrested in California. Check with US Marshals Service on specifics of the apprehension. CPD got word a short time ago that they have both been taken into custody without incident. They will appear before an Oakland Court and be returned to Chicago where they will be interrogated by CPD homicide detectives. Following the interrogations, we will have a press briefing outlining our case against them. We would like to specially thank the United States Marshals Service and our law enforcement partners who provided significant resources to CPD and have worked around the clock with our detectives in locating these two fugitives. Both individuals will be held accountable for their actions and we hope today’s arrest brings some small level of closure and justice for the victim’s family. We are also thankful both men are safely in custody and this did not end in further tragedy.

Earlier on Friday, police disclosed that on the day of the slaying — but before the body was discovered — Lathem and Warren drove about 80 miles (128 kilometers) northwest to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, where one of them made a $1,000 cash donation to the public library there in Cornell-Duranleau’s name. Lake Geneva police said the man making the donation did not give his name.

Police said there is no surveillance video of the encounter at the library and were at a loss to explain the donation.

“I’ve never seen where suspects in a homicide would make a donation in the victim’s name,” said Lt. Edward Gritzner.

Chicago police have said they believe they know where the men have gone or are heading, but they have not disclosed details. To prevent them from leaving the United States, authorities have flagged the passports of Lathem and Warren. Law enforcement agencies across the United States have been notified to be on the lookout for the two men, who are considered armed and dangerous. Authorities also have been alerted in England, where Warren was a resident at Somerville College, a part of the Oxford University Network.

Police have released very few details about the investigation. They have said that Lathem had a personal relationship with Cornell-Duranleau, who moved to Chicago from the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area after receiving his cosmetology license. They have said they are still trying to determine how Cornell-Duranleau or Lathem knew Warren, or if Warren knew them before he flew to the United States for the first time ever three days before the slaying.

They have said that on the night of the slaying, the front desk of the apartment building where Lathem lives in Chicago’s trendy River North neighborhood received an anonymous call from a person who said that a crime had been committed in Lathem’s 10th floor apartment. When police opened the door they found Cornell-Duranleau’s body. He had been stabbed several times in an attack so brutal that police said the knife broke.

Police also said that by the time they found the body on the night of July 27, Cornell-Duranleau had been dead for 12-15 hours.