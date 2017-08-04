Northwestern professor wanted for murder donated $1000 in name of victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- There is a new twist in a murder case involving a Northwestern professor.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the two men wanted in the murder of 26-year-old Trenton Cornell-Duranleau donated $1,000 in the victim's name.

Northwestern associate professor Wyndham Lathem, 42, and Andrew Warren, 56, reportedly drove to Lake Geneva's public library shortly after the murder to make the donation.

Police said last Thursday around 8:30 p.m., a maintenance worker at Lathem's apartment building in the 500 block of North State Street called 911 after getting an anonymous tip that a crime had happened in a 10th floor apartment.

Public records show that Lathem lived on the 10th floor in this building.

Once inside, police found Duranleau stabbed to death.

Police believe Duranleau was trying to break off a relationship with Lathem. Neighbors say they had seen Duranleau and the Lathem, walking on the sidewalk outside the victim's home several times and indicated that they had been dating for a while.

The search for Lathem continues. He was a microbiology researcher and associate professor at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine on the Chicago campus but has since been put on administrative leave and is banned from all Northwestern campuses.

Warren, a University of Oxford employee who was a senior treasury assistant at Somerville College, is also being sought by police.