Midday Fix: DIY face masks

Anna Pamula

Renu Day Spa

617 Central Avenue

Deerfield

(847) 940-9727

renudayspa.com/

TOMATO LEMON FACE MASK

Ingredients:

1/2 ripe tomato

1/2 tsp lemon juice

Directions:

Blend 1/2 of a tomato into a smooth puree. Combine the tomato puree with ½ teaspoon fresh lemon juice. Using a clean cotton ball, apply the mixture all over your face. Let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes. When the time is up, rinse off with cold water. Pat dry.

TOMATO HONEY FACE MASK

Ingredients:

1/2 ripe tomato

1 Tbs honey

Directions:

Blend the tomato till you get a smooth puree. Stir in the honey and mix well. Apply the mixture onto your face. Sit for 15 minutes to allow the mixture to sink deep. When the time is up, wash off with cold water. Pat your face dry.

TOMATO CUCUMBER FACE MASK

Ingredients:

1/2 ripe tomato

1/4 cucumber

Directions:

Wash and peel 1/4 of a cucumber. Blend it to a fine pulp with 1/2 of a tomato. Apply the mixture to your skin in a gentle circular motion. Let it sit for 15 minutes. Rinse with cold water. Pat dry and apply moisturizer.

ALOE VERA CUCUMBER MASK

Ingredients:

1/2 cucumber

2 Tbs aloe vera gel

Directions:

Peel the cucumber and cut it in pieces. Put the cucumber pieces together with Aloe Vera in a food processor and blend them until you have a nice smooth paste. Spread the paste gently and equally with your fingertips on your clean face and neck: keep the eye area clear. Now lie down, relax and leave the mask on for 15 minutes. Rinse it out with cooler or cold water.

SWEET AND SOUR PARSLEY MASK

This is a great anti-inflammatory face mask.

Ingredients:

handful of regular parsley leaves

1 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp raw honey

Directions:

Smash the parsley leaves in order to make a paste of it. Add the honey and lemon juice to prepare the face mask. Apply it on the face and rest for 10-15 minutes. Wash off with plain water, pat dry the face and follow up with a good moisturizer. This parsley face mask can be applied once a week for skin revitalization and twice a week to get rid of skin inflammation, dark spots and acne.

Oils from your pantry are good for skin.

All skin types: coconut oil, olive oil, and sweet almond oil

Dry skin: avocado oil

Oily skin and breaking out skin: grapeseed oil

We recommend a gauze facial mask as a helpful tool to keep the product on the skin and to make the removal of the mask much easier. If your facial mask contains a lot of pulp or has excessive liquid, apply the product over the gauze mask. If you use sliced fruits or veggies apply gauze mask over the slices.