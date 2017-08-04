Lunchbreak: Chicken Parmesan

Chef Allen Sternweiler

Sal’s Trattoria

2834 N. Southport Avenue

Chicago

(773) 857-1401

salstratoria.com

Chicken Parmesan

Ingredients:

4 oz. chicken breasts, lightly pounded to be even and thin

1 cup flour

1 egg

2 cups breadcrumbs

Directions:

Pound chicken to flatten. Season with salt, white pepper and Sal’s Italian seasoning mix (or your favorite seasoning). Bread the chicken: coat in flour; dip in egg wash; then coat in breadcrumbs Pan fry slowly over low to medium heat until golden brown on each side.

Serve over your favorite pasta or top with Marinara sauce and cheese and set under broiler until cheese is melted, about 1 minute.