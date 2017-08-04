× Jay Cutler has interest in playing for the Dolphins – if he’s the starter: Reports

CHICAGO – The Bears may be done Jay Cutler, but is the former quarterback done with playing in the NFL?

Despite taking a job as a commentator for Fox Sports, reports on Thursday night say that the quarterback has some interest in playing for the Miami Dolphins if he could be the starter. This comes after a starter Ryan Tanneyhill was injured during practice on Thursday, one that may require surgery and could cost him a signficant portion of the 2017 season.

Jeff Darlington of the ESPN was the first of Cutler’s interest in a possible open starter spot in Miami.

Here’s where it gets interesting: I’m told Cutler is interested in delaying TV gig to play for Gase but it’d need to be starting job/money. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 3, 2017

Dolphins could slow play Cutler decision since they are only team, I’m told, Cutler would consider leaving his TV gig for at this point. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 3, 2017

According to Darlington, along with Adam Schefter in this report by ESPN, the Dolphins have not made any contact with Cutler. The interest is coming only from the quarterback. Plus Tanneyhill’s status remains up in the air as of late Thursday night so an opportunity may not even present itself should the injury not be serious.

Why the Dolphins? Head coach Adam Gase was Cutler’s offensive coordinator during the 2015 season – arguably one of the most consistent of his Chicago tenure. He saw a drop in interceptions (by 7) and fumbles ( by 3) that season and had a Bears-high 92.3 quarterback rating, enough to earn him another season with the team.

When Gase left to take the Miami job, Cutler endured an injury-riddled season and was released in March after eight seasons with the Bears.

Shortly after, Cutler signed onto be a commentator for Fox Sports during NFL broadcasts. Already he’s slated to broadcast a pair of Bears’ games – the August 27th preseason game vs the Titans in Nashville and the seasons opener against the Falcons at Soldier Field on September 10th.