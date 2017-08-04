× Hot yoga could help fight depression

Bikram or hot yoga can help you both get fit and fight depression.

New research presented to the American Psychological Association found people who do hot yoga twice a week had fewer signs of depression that those who did no yoga at all. Those who practiced hot yoga also felt less stressed and were less likely to emotionally eat. Those who did not practice yoga experienced three times the amount of stress and depression symptoms than those who did.

The research included studies into the mental health of both veterans and women ages 25 to 45. In both instances, the groups had an improved quality of life as well as improved physical ability.

Those behind the study say hot yoga shouldn’t be used as a therapy replacement until there’s more research, but it could be a beneficial complement other mental health treatments.