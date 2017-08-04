Get your Tarzan on at massive zipline course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSEILLES, Ill. -- Summer's not over yet. You still have some time if you want to squeeze in a family road trip. To Marseilles for example, where you will find some high flying adventure.

Zip Chicago boasts one of the largest zip line courses in the Midwest.

"We have eight ziplines from 200 feet to 1000 feet and two suspension bridges," Zip Chicago’s Jesse Diaz says.

One of the ziplines even allows you to race another person, adding even more speed and thrill as you careen toward the cliff on the opposite side.

Zip Chicago is a full on adrenaline rush, not only up in the air, but on the ground below where you can take out one of their UTVs through creeks and rough terrain.

To set your mind at ease, know that the cables are inspected not only by the state but also they are required to pass separate inspections for the platforms and by arborists to make sure the trees are healthy and structurally sound.

Zip Chicago does multiple tours every day and even offers a special night time tour with head lamps if you guys are feeling extra brave.

More information at www.zipchicago.com