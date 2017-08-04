Cubs’ Addison Russell on 10-day disabled list with strained foot

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Addison Russell #27 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning of game four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 19, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have placed shortstop Addison Russell on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right foot.

An All-Star last season, Russell is batting .241 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs. The Cubs announced the move before Friday’s game against the NL East-leading Washington Nationals.

Chicago also called up left-handed pitcher Rob Zastryzny from Triple-A Iowa. Zastryzny made one appearance for the Cubs in May and pitched in eight games for them last season.