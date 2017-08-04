× Cubs’ Addison Russell on 10-day disabled list with strained foot

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have placed shortstop Addison Russell on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right foot.

An All-Star last season, Russell is batting .241 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs. The Cubs announced the move before Friday’s game against the NL East-leading Washington Nationals.

Chicago also called up left-handed pitcher Rob Zastryzny from Triple-A Iowa. Zastryzny made one appearance for the Cubs in May and pitched in eight games for them last season.