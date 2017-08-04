× Cubs Game Notes For Friday vs. Washington

* The Nationals have four qualifying batters with an OPS of at least .900, tied for the second most by any National League team in the modern era. The 1953 Dodgers had five.

* Bryce Harper’s .402 average in wins is double what it is in the Nationals’ losses this season.

* With his two homers on Thursday, Willson Contreras became the second-fastest active catcher to reach 30 career home runs (172 games, behind Gary Sanchez with 90 games).

* Tanner Roark has been lights out in his last three day starts away from home, allowing only 4 runs in 20 2/3 innings.

* Kyle Hendricks has allowed a single run in each of his last two starts, continuing his post All-Star break success from a season ago when he had a 1.70 ERA after the break.