More to Lollapalooza than music — roller skating, petting zoo and more

CHICAGO -- Lollapalooza 2017 kicked off and WGN-TV's Marcus Leshock got to experience some of the new attractions at the festival this year.

The Cosmic Camry Planet Ride lets you to cruise through space in virtual reality.

Kidzapalooza this year is offering a "musical petting zoo." This tent allows kids to come and go as they please getting to play various instruments. Some Chicago Public School music teachers will be joining the tent offering free music lessons for the kids at the event.

Also new to the festival is a skating rink. In the middle of Grant Park you can find a roller skating rink where people can escape the heat and skate around under a tent in the makeshift roller rink.

For more details about Lollapalooza 2017 and its new attractions visit: https://www.lollapalooza.com/