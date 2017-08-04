Chicago teens unite to inspire peace during gathering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Nearly 500 teenagers came together on Thursday to promote peace on the streets of Chicago.

The event was co-hosted by After School Matters and Noah’s Arc Foundation.

Former Chicago Bulls star Joakim Noah, a co-founder of Noah’s Arc, came back to the city to support the peace gathering.

Teens danced, sang, played basketball and marched for peace. They took a stand against the gun violence that continues to plague Chicago. They were joined by community leaders, aldermen, state representatives and police officers.

The block party was held at Marillac House in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

