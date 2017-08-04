Activist begins walk from Chicago to DC to help stop gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Chicago activist who wants to send a message about the city's violence took a big step today -- literally.

Demetrius Nash began to walk Friday afternoon from the South Side of Chicago to Washington, D.C., where he wants to meet with members of congress and urge them to focus resources on the inner-city. He also wants to stop at the White House, though there are no plans to meet with President Trump.

"I'm walking because the fabric of our community is destroyed. [The] prison system is destroying our community. I was one of them," said Nash, who served time in prison for drug trafficking before he started a non-profit organization whose aim is to get young men off the streets and provide them with jobs training.

As he embarked on his journey, Nash was surrounded by supporters, including the activist priest Fr. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina church and Ald Roderick Sawyer of the 6th ward.

"This problem is big, but Demetrius is saying, 'this problem is winnable. It's real winnable.' It is no reason in the world that we should have high unemployment in certain communities," Pfleger said.

Nash is hoping to walk about 25 miles per day and expects the 672-mile journey to take 30 days.