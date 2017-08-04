4th grader, self proclaimed ‘Guardian of the Galaxy,’ writes to NASA to apply for a job – and NASA loved it

Any cool sounding job gets plenty of applicants. But when it’s extra cool and posted by NASA, you get extra cool applicants.
Like Jack.
Jack is 9-years-old and a self-proclaimed “Guardian of the Galaxy” and he’s ready to be NASA’s next Planetary Protection Officer.
As NASA reports, the recent announcement for the position that NASA has had since the 1960s “generated a lot of excitement in the public, as well as comparisons to many sci-fi movie heroes.”
It was the letter from the 4th grader from New Jersey that got NASA’s attention.
Like any good cover letter, Jack expressed his clear interest in the job:
I would like to apply for the planetary protection officer job.
He also lists his qualifications.
I would be a good fit for the job. One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien. Also, I have seen almost all the space and alien movies I can see.
And Jack accentuates his potential:
I am young so I can learn to think like an alien.
Jack got a letter back from NASA’s Planetary Science Director Jim Green and a phone call from NASA’s Planetary Research Director, Jonathan Rall at NASA Headquarters in Washington, to congratulate him on his interest in the position, NASA said on its website.