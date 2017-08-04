4th grader, self proclaimed ‘Guardian of the Galaxy,’ writes to NASA to apply for a job – and NASA loved it

Any cool sounding job gets plenty of applicants. But when it’s extra cool and posted by NASA, you get extra cool applicants.

Like Jack.

Jack is 9-years-old and a self-proclaimed “Guardian of the Galaxy” and he’s ready to be NASA’s next Planetary Protection Officer.

When 4th grader and self-proclaimed “Guardian of the Galaxy”, Jack, wrote to us about applying for a job, we replied https://t.co/932pj3Q50B pic.twitter.com/RhcGdnzGAw — NASA (@NASA) August 4, 2017

As NASA reports, the recent announcement for the position that NASA has had since the 1960s “generated a lot of excitement in the public, as well as comparisons to many sci-fi movie heroes.”

It was the letter from the 4th grader from New Jersey that got NASA’s attention.

Like any good cover letter, Jack expressed his clear interest in the job:

I would like to apply for the planetary protection officer job.

He also lists his qualifications.

I would be a good fit for the job. One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien. Also, I have seen almost all the space and alien movies I can see.

And Jack accentuates his potential:

I am young so I can learn to think like an alien.

Jack got a letter back from NASA’s Planetary Science Director Jim Green and a phone call from NASA’s Planetary Research Director, Jonathan Rall at NASA Headquarters in Washington, to congratulate him on his interest in the position, NASA said on its website.