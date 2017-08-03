Woman receives letter complaining about her Cubs W flag

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — A Chicago Cubs W flag is causing a lot of commotion in Tinley Park.

Cassie McDonald posted a picture on the Tinley Park Community Watch Facebook page.

She also posted a letter she received asking her to hang the W flag on a flag pole.

The anonymous letter writer said it made her home look like a “frat house” and implied it looked trashy.

Facebook users disagreed, throwing their support behind McDonald.

They even suggested she paint a large W on her door, or get a large inflatable Cubs mascot for her lawn.