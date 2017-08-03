× White Sox Game Notes For Thursday @ Boston

* Boston took two of three from Chicago at Guaranteed Rate Field earlier this year, outscoring the White Sox 21-13 over the three games. The White Sox have not lost a series at Fenway Park since 2013 (8-4 overall record since 2014).

* Chicago lost, 5-1, to Toronto at home on Wednesday, dropping two of three to the Jays, and finishing up an eight-game homestand with a mark of 2-6. The White Sox are just 3-16 (.158) in their last 19 games – easily the worst mark in MLB since July 9.

* The Red Sox took the first two games of their series with the Indians before yesterday’s contest was rained out – the third time this season that a game has been postponed at Fenway Park. Despite not playing on Wednesday, Boston upped its first-place lead over the Yankees to a full game.

* Miguel Gonzalez failed to receive a decision last Saturday, allowing four runs (three earned) over 6.0 innings vs. the Indians at home. Gonzalez (1-1 with a 2.33 ERA in three starts since coming off the DL) is 6-1 with a 3.15 ERA in 11 career starts against the Red Sox.

* Rick Porcello allowed four runs (all earned) in 7.0 IP last Friday against the Royals at home, taking the loss, and falling to 0-3 with a 4.26 ERA in his last three outings at Fenway Park. Porcello is 10-4 with a 3.07 ERA in his last 18 starts against the White Sox overall.

* Kevan Smith went 2-for-3 yesterday, and is now batting .500 (6-for-12) with a home run and two RBI during his current four-game hitting streak. Smith is 3-for-9 in three career games against the Red Sox.