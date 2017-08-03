× Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory unti 8:45PM CDT for Lake County, IL

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 845 PM CDT

* At 544 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in

the advisory area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen in

northern Lake County.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Waukegan, Buffalo Grove, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Highland

Park, Vernon Hills, Zion, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Zurich,

Lake Forest, Round Lake, Antioch, Beach Park, Wauconda, Fox Lake,

Barrington, Lake Villa and Island Lake.