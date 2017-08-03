× Trump nominates Chicago attorney John Lausch for U.S. Attorney in Illinois

CHICAGO —President Trump announced Thursday the names of individuals nominated for the positions of U.S. Attorney. For Northern Illinois, Trump has nominated Chicago attorney John Lausch.

In a statement the White House said:

If confirmed, John R. Lausch Jr. of Illinois will serve as the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. Mr. Lausch is currently a partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, where his practice focuses on corporate investigations and other complex litigation matters. Previously, he served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Northern District of Illinois from 1999 to 2010. During his time in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mr. Lausch served as a Deputy Chief in the Narcotics and Gangs Section for several years, where he helped lead the District’s Anti-Gang and Project Safe Neighborhoods programs. Mr. Lausch clerked for the Honorable Michael S. Kanne of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. He received his A.B., cum laude, from Harvard University and his J.D., cum laude, from Northwestern University School of Law.

WGN Investigates reported earlier this summer that has Lausch was the front runner. He still needs to be confirmed.

The 46-year-old served as an assistant u-s attorney in Chicago from 1999 until 2010.

He is now a partner at a law firm.

Chicago’s last U.S. Attorney, Zachary Fardon, stepped down in March.

Trump had asked for the resignations of all U.S. attorneys from the Obama administration.