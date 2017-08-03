× Thunderstorms forming rapidly west and northwest of Chicago – strong winds/hail likely

Thunderstorms are developing rapidly west and northwest of Chicago with stronger storms likely producing wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour and up to nickel-sized hail. Storms are moving northeast at 35 to 40 miles per hour.

As a cold front crosses the Mississippi River out of Iowa into western Illinois during the peak-heating part of the day late this afternoon, widespread thunderstorms are developing along and well in advance of the approaching frontal boundary.

