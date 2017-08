× Strong thunderstorms until 8:15PM CDT in Kendall, LaSalle and DeKalb Counties

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN KENDALL…NORTHEASTERN LA

SALLE AND SOUTHEASTERN DE KALB COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT…

At 751 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sheridan, or near Sandwich, moving east at 25 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Yorkville, Plano, Sandwich, Sheridan, Somonauk, Newark and

Millington.