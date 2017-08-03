Strong thunderstorms south of Chicago into northwest Indiana until 2:30PM CDT
…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WILL…KANKAKEE…CENTRAL FORD…
IROQUOIS…SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE…SOUTHEASTERN COOK…NEWTON…
BENTON…PORTER…LAKE AND JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM CDT/330 PM
EDT/…
At 131 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms
across Will and Kankakee Counties, and southward along the Illinois
and Indiana state line. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Scattered
thunderstorms will continue to redevelop over this area into
northwest Indiana throughout the afternoon.
Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
South side of Chicago, Joliet, Hammond, Gary, Orland Park, Tinley
Park, Oak Lawn, Romeoville, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville,
Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart,
Lansing, Kankakee, Crown Point and Lockport.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.