× Strong thunderstorms south of Chicago into northwest Indiana until 2:30PM CDT

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WILL…KANKAKEE…CENTRAL FORD…

IROQUOIS…SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE…SOUTHEASTERN COOK…NEWTON…

BENTON…PORTER…LAKE AND JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM CDT/330 PM

EDT/…

At 131 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

across Will and Kankakee Counties, and southward along the Illinois

and Indiana state line. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Scattered

thunderstorms will continue to redevelop over this area into

northwest Indiana throughout the afternoon.

Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

South side of Chicago, Joliet, Hammond, Gary, Orland Park, Tinley

Park, Oak Lawn, Romeoville, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville,

Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart,

Lansing, Kankakee, Crown Point and Lockport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.