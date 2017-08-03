× Strong thunderstorms moving east through portions of Will, DuPage and south-central Cook Counties until 9PM CDT

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL…SOUTHERN

DUPAGE AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM CDT…

At 827 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Aurora to Shorewood. Movement was east at

35 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Downers Grove,

Romeoville, Plainfield, Lockport, Westmont, New Lenox, Homer Glen,

Lisle, Hinsdale, Lemont, La Grange, Burr Ridge, Willow Springs,

Woodridge and Darien.

The Romeoville Village Park should seek safe shelter!

Including the following interstates…

I-55 between mile markers 256 and 278.

I-355 between mile markers 2 and 18.