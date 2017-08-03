× Strong thunderstorms in portions of Will and Kankakee Counties in Illinois and Lake/Porter Counties in Indiana until 4:15PM CDT

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILL…NORTHEASTERN

KANKAKEE…PORTER AND LAKE COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM CDT…

At 347 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near New Chicago to near Lake Dalecarlia to

near Bourbonnais. Movement was east at 40 mph.

Dime to nickel size hail and winds up to 50 mph will be possible

with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Schererville, Hobart, Crown

Point, Griffith, St. John, Lake Station, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Manteno,

Peotone, Hebron, Lakes Of The Four Seasons, Wheeler, Boone Grove,

South Haven and Lincoln Hills.

Including the following interstates…

I-57 between mile markers 319 and 328.

Indiana I-65 between mile markers 239 and 258.