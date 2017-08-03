× Strong thunderstorms in portions of Lake, Will, DuPage, and central Cook Counties in Illinois until 3:15PM CDT

..SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAKE…NORTH CENTRAL

WILL…EASTERN DUPAGE AND CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT…

At 250 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking multiple strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from Deerfield to Westchester

to near Homer Glen. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

Dime to nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be

possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Chicago, including Grant Park, Cicero, Arlington Heights, Evanston,

Bolingbrook, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn,

Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Glenview,

Elmhurst, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Romeoville and Wheeling.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.