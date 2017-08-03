× Strong thunderstorms in portions of Kankakee, Ford, Iroquois Counties in Illinois and Newton/Jasper/Benton Counties in Indiana until 4PM CDT

Update 3:36PM CDT…

At 334 PM CDT/434 PM EDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from near Morocco to near

Sheldon. Movement was east at 25 mph. Additional strong thunderstorm

were located near Earl Park and Kentland and moving northeast at

about 25 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Rensselaer, Watseka, Kentland, Morocco, Percy Junction, Perkins,

Beaver City, Raub, Surrey, Sheldon, Goodland, Brook, Collegeville,

Beaverville, Donovan, Iroquois and Mount Ayr.

Including the following interstate…

Indiana I-65 between mile markers 207 and 219.

____________________________________________________________________________

Update 3:20PM CDT…

At 314 PM CDT/414 PM EDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm over Stockland, moving northeast at 25 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Kentland, Stockland, Raub, Freeland Park, Milford and Earl Park.

____________________________________________________________________________

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN KANKAKEE…FORD…

IROQUOIS…NEWTON AND NORTHERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT…

At 301 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Pembroke to Gilman to 6 miles southeast of

Gibson City. Movement was east northeast at 30 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Watseka, Paxton, Gibson City, Morocco, Piper City, Claytonville,

Roselawn, Enos, Pembroke, Fair Oaks, Conrad, Beaver City, Surrey,

Lake Village, Gilman, Clifton, Onarga, Milford, St. Anne and Sheldon.

Including the following interstates…

I-57 between mile markers 258 and 300.

Indiana I-65 between mile markers 217 and 230.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.