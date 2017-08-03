× Strong thunderstorms in Ogle/Winnebago Counties until 6:45PM CDT

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN OGLE AND WESTERN

WINNEBAGO COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT…

At 620 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Albany to Dakota to near Lanark. Movement

was east at 40 mph.

Half inch to dime sized hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be

possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Rockford, Beloit, Rockton, Mount Morris, Winnebago, Pecatonica,

Forreston, Durand, Lake Summerset, Leaf River and Adeline.