× Strong Thunderstorm in northeastern Livingston County until 8:45PM CDT

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON COUNTY

UNTIL 845 PM CDT…

At 817 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Odell, or 9 miles south of Dwight, moving northeast at 40 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Odell, Saunemin, Campus, Reddick and Emington.

Including the following interstate…

I-55 between mile markers 211 and 215.