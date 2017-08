CHICAGO — Severe weather has prompted a ground stop at Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway Airports.

According to the FAA, the ground stop is affecting inbound traffic arriving at the airport.

Due to area weather, airlines are reporting delays of 30+ min. for flights arriving & departing from ORD. Check flight status w/ carrier. — O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) August 3, 2017

