Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:45PM CDT for Kendall County

Update 8:30PM CDT…

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KENDALL COUNTY IS

CANCELLED…

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has

been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible over far

eastern Kendall County.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Update 8:20PM CDT…

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN KENDALL COUNTY…

At 818 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oswego, moving

east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Oswego and Yorkville.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 845 PM CDT

* At 801 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Plano, moving

east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Oswego, Yorkville, Plano, Sandwich, Newark and Millington.