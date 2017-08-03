× Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7:45PM CDT for portions of Livingston and Grundy Counties

he National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Livingston County in central Illinois…

Southwestern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 745 PM CDT

* At 704 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast

of Streator, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Dwight, Odell and Cornell.

Including the following interstate…

I-55 between mile markers 207 and 218.