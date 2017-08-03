× Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6PM CDT for northern Lake County, IL

Update 5:28PM CDT…

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY…

At 525 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wadsworth, or

near Gurnee, moving east at 25 mph. An additional thunderstorm

approaching severe limits was located west of Fox Lake and moving

east northeast at about 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Waukegan, Gurnee, Zion, Grayslake, Round Lake, Antioch, Beach Park,

Fox Lake, Lake Villa, Gages Lake, Venetian Village, Long Lake,

Pistakee Highlands, Lindenhurst, Wadsworth, Volo, Third Lake, Lake

Catherine, Grandwood Park and Round Lake Beach.

_____________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 600 PM CDT

* At 509 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Villa,

moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Waukegan, Gurnee, Zion, Grayslake, Round Lake, Antioch, Beach Park,

Fox Lake, Lake Villa, Gages Lake, Venetian Village, Long Lake,

Pistakee Highlands, Lindenhurst, Wadsworth, Volo, Third Lake, Lake

Catherine, Grandwood Park and Round Lake Beach.

Including the following interstates…

I-94 between mile markers 1 and 10.

I-294 between mile markers 1 and 10.